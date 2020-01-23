Ethiopia college ties up with Magic Academy

An Ethiopian institution is set to study the Different Art Centre (DAC) at Magic Planet. A memorandum of understanding to this effect has been signed between Gopinath Muthukad, executive director, The Academy of Magical Sciences (which runs Magic Planet), and Abera Tilahun, president, Micro Business College, Ethiopia.
Mr. Tilahun was visiting the Magic Planet after coming to know of an online report in The Hindu on October 18 on the mental and physical changes in differently abled children after they enrolled at the DAC which provides them an opportunity to showcase their talent. Mr. Tilahun said he got to see a very healthy environment at the DAC. The differently abled children amazed everyone with their performances. He said he planned to set up a similar centre in Ethiopia. An expert team from Micro Business College would visit the DAC for a study.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.