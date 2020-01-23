Ethiopia college ties up with Magic Academy

An Ethiopian institution is set to study the Different Art Centre (DAC) at Magic Planet. A memorandum of understanding to this effect has been signed between Gopinath Muthukad, executive director, The Academy of Magical Sciences (which runs Magic Planet), and Abera Tilahun, president, Micro Business College, Ethiopia.

Mr. Tilahun was visiting the Magic Planet after coming to know of an online report in The Hindu on October 18 on the mental and physical changes in differently abled children after they enrolled at the DAC which provides them an opportunity to showcase their talent. Mr. Tilahun said he got to see a very healthy environment at the DAC. The differently abled children amazed everyone with their performances. He said he planned to set up a similar centre in Ethiopia. An expert team from Micro Business College would visit the DAC for a study.