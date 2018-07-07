Endangered aquatic plant gets a new lease of life

more-in

An endangered aquatic plant, endemic to the midland laterite hills in north Kerala, has been reintroduced into the ecosystem by scientists, giving it another chance to survive in its diminishing natural habitat.

Nymphoides krishnakesara, known as Neythalambal in Malayalam, has been reported only from shallow, seasonal ponds in Madayipara, a lateritic hilly region in Kannur facing threat from environmental modifications and urbanisation. Pushed to the brink by habitat loss, it is listed in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

In traditional folklore medicine, the flowers and root of the plant are used as a febrifuge (a medicine used to reduce fever).

A team of scientists led by R. Prakashkumar, former director, Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute of Plant Sciences, Kozhikode, multiplied the endangered species and introduced it into the ecosystem to give it a new lease of life.

Working closely with researchers from Providence Women’s College, the team formulated a standard protocol for micropropagation of the plant using tissue culture methods.

Belonging to a genus of aquatic flowering plants in the family Menyanthaceae, N.krishnakesara has submerged roots and slender stalks bearing a cluster of flowers at the nodal region. The shoots remain dormant in summer when transient pools dry up and regenerate during the next monsoon.

Being dioecious (male and female reproductive organs in separate individuals), natural propagation through seeds is restricted.

Healthy specimen

“A healthy specimen in the aquatic plant conservatory of MBGIPS was used as the source for in vitro regeneration,” says Dr. Prakashkumar who is now Director, Jawharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute. “It is the first attempt on the micropropagation and successful field establishment of the aquatic species.”

Besides the original habitat at Madayipara, the plants were introduced into laterite hills created on the sprawling premises of the institute at Olavanna village in Kozhikode district. All the plants are found to be thriving in the habitat, Dr. Prakashkumar said.

In their work published in the Journal of Applied Biology and Biotechnology, the scientists have highlighted the threat posed by the loss of wetland ecosystems to the rich aquatic biodiversity of Kerala which includes many endemic and endangered species.