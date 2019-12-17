EMC bags award for efficient energy use

The Energy Management Centre (EMC), the designated agency for the enforcement of the Energy Conservation Act in Kerala, has bagged the National Energy Conservation Award 2019 instituted by the Union Ministry of Power. EMC emerged top among State-designated agencies for its efforts to promote efficient use of energy.
K. M. Dharesan Unnithan, Director, EMC, received the award from Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi the other day.
