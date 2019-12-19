Eatery owner resists health raid

Officials of the city Corporation’s health wing, who were on a night patrol on Tuesday, had a rude shock when they had to face opposition from a restaurant owner against carrying out checks in his establishment.

According to Corporation officials, the owner snatched the health inspector’s walkie-talkie and shuttered the restaurant to prevent the inspection, forcing the civic body to file a complaint with the police.

The Corporation on Wednesday afternoon locked down the restaurant and cancelled its licence.

The incident happened after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, when the team of officials, comprising a health inspector, two junior health inspector, and a driver, reached Hotel Geetham at Pottakkuzhi, near Pattom, following a complaint regarding the quality of the food.

“When the health inspectors entered the restaurant, they found that the place was unhygienic. They seized around 150 kg of banned plastic carry bags. But, as soon as they carried it outside, the owner Vijayakumar, who introduced himself as a lawyer, downed the shutters of the shop to prevent further inspection. He also seized the walkie-talkie from the health inspector, and refused to return it. He threatened that he had enough connections to make life difficult for the officers. The health team soon informed the police about the situation. Even after the police came, he refused to hand over the walkie-talkie,” said a health official of the Corporation.

Licence cancelled

According to the SI of the Medical College police station, the Corporation officials have filed a complaint against the owner for alleged obstruction of duty. The restaurant owner’s wife has also filed a counter-complaint accusing the officials of indecent behaviour.

On Wednesday afternoon, a larger team of health officials reached the restaurant and sealed it. Its licence, in the name of B. Geethakumari, was also cancelled. None of the workers in the hotel had health cards.

“We carry out checks not to trouble anyone, but to ensure clean food for people. The officials usually issue a fine for minor violations and the restaurants can start working again after making the necessary changes. But, such behaviour, obstructing the work of the health officials, cannot be tolerated. Stringent action will be taken,” said health standing committee chairman I.P. Binu.