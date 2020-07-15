e-stamping for below ₹1 lakh soon: CM

The government will make available stamps below ₹1 lakh through e-stamping, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new buildings of the sub-registrar offices at Mararikulam, Udambanchola, Thoppamkudi and Naduvannur and kicking off the work of the new sub-registrar office buildings at Mananthavady and Triprayar through videoconference from the State capital on Tuesday.

The government will make available BSNL Optic Fibre connectivity to all sub-registrar offices in the State to ensure hassle-free online services, the Chief Minister said. Minister for Public Works and Registration G. Sudhakaran and Minister for Electricity M.M. Mani attended.