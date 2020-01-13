DPCs to convene monthly meets of SHOs

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has instructed the District Police Chiefs (DPCs) to convene monthly conferences of Station House Officers (SHO) at the district-level. These will be held in addition to the crime conferences that are organised every month.

The move comes in the wake of a decision taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur a week ago. The DPCs have been tasked with the responsibility of reviewing activities relating to the Janamaithri community policing scheme, in-house training, technology utilisation, compliance with green protocol, cleanliness as well as the operations of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems. The State Police Chief has also decided to interact with all SHOs, sub-divisional officers and District Police Chiefs through video-conference on the last Fridays or Saturdays of each month.