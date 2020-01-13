Thiruvananthapuram

DPCs to convene monthly meets of SHOs

more-in

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has instructed the District Police Chiefs (DPCs) to convene monthly conferences of Station House Officers (SHO) at the district-level. These will be held in addition to the crime conferences that are organised every month.

The move comes in the wake of a decision taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur a week ago. The DPCs have been tasked with the responsibility of reviewing activities relating to the Janamaithri community policing scheme, in-house training, technology utilisation, compliance with green protocol, cleanliness as well as the operations of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems. The State Police Chief has also decided to interact with all SHOs, sub-divisional officers and District Police Chiefs through video-conference on the last Fridays or Saturdays of each month.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 12:47:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/dpcs-to-convene-monthly-meets-of-shos/article30552746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY