District forest nurseries across Kerala

Bolstering its production of seedlings to cater to the growing demand for indigenous plant species, the Forest and Wildlife Department is set to establish district forest nurseries across the State.

The proposed centres have been envisaged to ensure availability of seedlings all through the year.

While the department currently operates central forest nurseries at Kulathupuzha (in Kollam), Chettikulam (in Chalakudy, Thrissur), Karimpuzha (in Nilambur, Malappuram) and Kannavam (in Kannur), the district forest nurseries have been proposed to be set up in the other districts to enhance coverage of plant distribution.

Initially, the facilities will be established at Smrithivanam in Kasaragod; Kalpetta in Wayanad; the Vanasree forestry complex in Kozhikode; Muttikulangara in Palakkad; Idukki; Aruvappulam, near Konni in Pathanamthitta; and at the Central Prison in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram. Sales outlets will be attached to the nurseries. Similar plantations will come up in the remaining districts at a later stage.

Increasing interest

According to Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) E. Pradeep Kumar, several initiatives of the government, including the mass afforestation drive (organised every year to mark World Environment Day) have generated interest among the public to plant trees wherever possible.

“We have been witnessing a marked change in the mindset of the public. Many people have begun to present saplings at wedding receptions and other functions. The increased awareness, coupled with the growing demand for pesticide-free farm produce, has spurred the move,” he said.

The district nurseries will be established using funds sanctioned by the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planting Authority (CAMPA). The State had received compensatory afforestation fund amounting to ₹81.59 crore last year.

The Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department has handed over one acre of vacant land on its Central Prison premises.

The work on establishing the district nursery will begin within a week, said Y.M. Shajikumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry), Thiruvananthapuram, adding that indigenous fruit-bearing and timber species will be developed in the facility.