Discovery of answer sheets takes a controversial turn

The discovery of answer sheets from the college union office at University College has taken a curious turn with Additional Director of Collegiate Education K.K. Suma claiming not to have come across them during her inspection.

Several answer sheets and the seal of a college professor were shown by a section of the media as lying among items that were being removed from the union office by the workers of the institution.

Terming the finding ‘mysterious’, Dr. Suma maintained that she had not seen the answer sheets during her inspection that lasted many hours before concluding at 1.30 p.m. on Monday.

“The rooms were emptied under tight police vigil. The discovery of the answer sheets will also come under the ambit of the ongoing probe,” she said.

She added that the seal that was believed to be belonging to a professor was confirmed to be fake.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) alleged that the organisation was being targeted with dubious motives in light of the discovery of answer sheets.

SFI’s charge

“No such papers were found by the media or the police from the college union office during the initial days of the probe. There were reasons to suspect that the development is part of a malicious campaign that has been unleashed by various quarters. The SFI will seek legal recourse in the issue,” SFI State secretary Sachin Dev said during a press meet.