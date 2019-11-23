Determination sees them through

They can only hear the world around them but their insight and their determination brought them lots of cheers at the District School Arts Festival on Friday.

Hari Mohan and Mohammed Fayin, both visually challenged, left the audience impressed with their skills in the Mimicry event.

Hari, a Plus One student at SMV Model HSS, Thampanoor, seized the first spot in the higher secondary category in mimicry while Mohammed secured A grade.

Hari’s presentation was all about the happenings in a single day.

Sounds from his immediate environment, be it the chirping of the birds, a journey in a bus, a crying child, trip to a beach, a temple festival, and Shaiju Damodaran’s football commentary on TV were all linked together by Hari in a script that was prepared by him.

Though Hari has topped in mimicry in the Special School Kalotsavam four times, he is glad of his win in his first appearance at the District School Arts Festival.

Mohammed, a student of Sivagiri higher secondary school, Varkala, too gave an impressive demonstration of his talents.

He too made it to the festival on the strength of his determination.