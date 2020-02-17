Demonstrators ordered to remove tents

The City police on Sunday issued an ultimatum to the demonstrators outside the Secretariat to remove their protest tents within two days.

Notices were served to those who have been sitting in protest in solidarity with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstration in Shaheen Bagh and the stir seeking justice for the two girls who allegedly committed suicide in Walayar under suspicious circumstances. The groups have resolved to defy the police diktat and continue their protests.

Increasing support

The Thiruvananthapuram Shaheen Bagh protest, which completed 14 days on Sunday, has witnessed increasing support with several political leaders, including Communist Party of India State secretary Kanam Rajendran, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Congress working committee member Oommen Chandy, etc. backing the demonstration.

The protest by the Justice for Walayar Kids Forum has completed 22 days.

In its notice, the Cantonment police said the protest tents posed a security threat in the high-security zone as it apparently blocked the view of the Secretariat. The tents obstructed the paths of pedestrians and motorists. The police also claimed that permission for erecting tents in the area were normally provided for not more than two days. The demonstrators have accused the police of attempting to scuttle their protests by raising baseless claims.