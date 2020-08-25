Dalit students seek extension of SAY registration

Students in tribal regions were finding it difficult to comply with deadline in view of the short window for registration amidst the pandemic crisis.

Students in tribal hamlets have urged the authorities to extend the registration window for the Save-a-Year (SAY)/improvement exam for the higher secondary exam held in March.

The last date for submitting the application forms without fine was on Tuesday. Many students in tribal regions were finding it difficult to comply with the deadline in view of the short window for registration given by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education amidst the pandemic crisis, according to Adishakthi Summer School, a collective that works for the upliftment of Adivasi students.

"As per the notification issued on August 20, students have to collect the applications for SAY exam from their schools. There are several students in tribal hamlets enrolled in schools outside their home district. How can these students travel all the way to their schools in other districts to complete the registration formalities within five days in this COVID-19 situation," asked Mary Lidiya, coordinator of Adishakthi Summer School.

The students have to submit the filled-in forms to the Principal of their school. While the students need to collect and submit the application forms at their respective schools, the Principals have the option of registering them for the SAY examination online through the official portal of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, according to the notification.

On the short span available for completing the registration formalities, the DHSE authorities pointed out that the candidates facing such difficulties could receive the application forms from their school Principals through messaging platforms. They could fill the details and return it to the Principals concerned, they said.

The lack of internet connectivity remains a major hurdle for Adivasi students, who had returned to their hamlets following the outbreak of COVID-19. Those who had registered online for Plus One admission were directed to create log-in id and password as part of the admission process. Students said they were facing difficulties in receiving the one-time password owing to the lack of mobile connectivity in their hamlets.