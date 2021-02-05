Cyberdome helps recover ₹1 crore

CM lays foundation stone for Cyberdome building

The Cyberdome has collaborated with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to counter online financial frauds and recover close to ₹1 crore siphoned off by rackets, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the stone-laying ceremony of the new building of Kerala Police Cyberdome on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the State had a long way to go to achieve cyber literacy, despite being the most literate one in the country.

There had been a spate of online financial frauds with numerous professionals, including doctors and engineers, falling prey to them.

The ongoing efforts being made by Cyberdome in preventing such crimes had proven effective to a large extent.

Aided by experts in information technology, the Crime Branch had also been probing cyber crimes by various groups who had swindled several people through mobile loan applications.

He added that the induction of educated youths, including those proficient in various fields, into the Kerala Police have enabled the police force to match up to others in terms of adopting emerging technologies.

Multifaceted role

Elaborating on the multifaceted role played by Cyberdome in reining in cyber crimes, the Chief Minister said the agency had been keeping a close watch on extremist activities online.

Its social media lab had also been analysing trends on the social media that were crucial for surveillance and maintenance of law and order.

The Cyberdome had also been able to prevent cyber attacks by rectifying inadequacies in the websites of government departments and educational institutions, he said.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the agency remained constantly on its toes to pre-empt cyber crimes that continue to evolve by the day.

It had begun to work on possible threats associated with 5G technology even while it was yet to make an entry to the country.

He said the Cyberdome building would be constructed by public-sector Steel Industrials Kerala Ltd. (SILK) in a futuristic manner.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function.

Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, and nodal officer, Cyberdome, and P. Prakash, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Armed Police Battalions, spoke, among others.