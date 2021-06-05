COVID-19 vaccination drive for Technopark staff, families in Kerala capital from June 10

The first batch of shots to reach Thiruvananthapuram on June 8

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed among Technopark employees and their family members will reach the capital on June 8. The vaccination will commence on June 10.

Vaccines will be distributed free of cost to Technopark employees and their family members. The shots are being procured by Technopark Employees Cooperative Hospital directly from the Serum Institute of India, Pune, for ₹790 per dose.

The first batch includes 25,000 doses of Covishield and the cost of the vaccine will be borne by the respective IT companies. The inoculation drive will begin on June 10 at the hospital, said Binu R., president, Technopark Employees Cooperative Hospital.

Technopark has set up extensive facilities for COVID-19 treatment and to curb the spread of the disease for employees of the IT park. The Technopark Clubhouse was converted into a 35-bed COVID First Level Treatment Centre. This was the first such COVID care centre in an IT park.

The inoculation drive from June 10 is in addition to the vaccination commenced by some IT companies.