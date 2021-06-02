COVID-19: Six more panchayats in Kerala capital declared critical containment zones

TPR stays above 34% in these areas in Thiruvananthapuram

Six more grama panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram district have been declared critical containment zones as part of checking the spread of COVID-19.

The panchayats of Balaramapuram, Karumkulam, Kulathur, Poovar, Pullambara and Anchuthengu were declared critical containment zones as the test positivity rate (TPR) is above 34%, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Wednesday.

The district administration had declared 15 grama panchayats as critical containment zones on May 29 after the TPR shot above 34%. The overall TPR in the district hovers around 17% at present.

The following regions in the district were declared containment zones on Wednesday: Kochalummoodu in Pangode panchayat, Parandakuzhi in Pazhayakunnummel panchayat, and Nedunganda, Kapaleeswaram and Mudippura in Anchuthengu panchayat.

New FLTC

A new 120-bed COVID-19 first-line treatment centre (FLTC) has been arranged at the medical college block of the General Hospital as part of ensuring more beds for COVID-19 patients in the district. The district administration has also opened a new domiciliary care centre in Neyyattinkara taluk. The centre has 50 beds.