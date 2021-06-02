Thiruvananthapuram

COVID-19: Six more panchayats in Kerala capital declared critical containment zones

Six more grama panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram district have been declared critical containment zones as part of checking the spread of COVID-19.

The panchayats of Balaramapuram, Karumkulam, Kulathur, Poovar, Pullambara and Anchuthengu were declared critical containment zones as the test positivity rate (TPR) is above 34%, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Wednesday.

The district administration had declared 15 grama panchayats as critical containment zones on May 29 after the TPR shot above 34%. The overall TPR in the district hovers around 17% at present.

The following regions in the district were declared containment zones on Wednesday: Kochalummoodu in Pangode panchayat, Parandakuzhi in Pazhayakunnummel panchayat, and Nedunganda, Kapaleeswaram and Mudippura in Anchuthengu panchayat.

New FLTC

A new 120-bed COVID-19 first-line treatment centre (FLTC) has been arranged at the medical college block of the General Hospital as part of ensuring more beds for COVID-19 patients in the district. The district administration has also opened a new domiciliary care centre in Neyyattinkara taluk. The centre has 50 beds.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2021 6:51:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/covid-19-six-more-panchayats-in-kerala-capital-declared-critical-containment-zones/article34709403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY