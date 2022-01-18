COVID-19 restrictions set to be intensified in Kerala capital

The district-level COVID-19 review meet, which took stock of the unfolding pandemic situation, noted the scant regard given towards the recent set of guidelines issued by the district administration. This has prompted the authorities to tightly enforce the norms and initiate legal action against violators

Restrictions are set to make a comeback in the capital district after a hiatus as the government has raised the alarm over the unchecked spike in COVID-19 cases.

The district-level COVID-19 review meet, which took stock of the unfolding pandemic situation, noted the scant regard given towards the recent set of guidelines issued by the district administration. This has prompted the authorities to tightly enforce the norms and initiate legal action against violators.

“The district has witnessed rampant violation of the COVID-19 restrictions. Under such circumstances, police and revenue officials have been tasked with strictly enforcing the norms. Moreover, not more than 50 people will be permitted to attend marriages and funerals,” said Transport Minister Antony Raju during a media briefing that followed the meeting.

The Minister said entry to shopping malls and other commercial establishments will also witness restrictions in a manner that permitted one person per 25 sq.ft. of the premises. Pointing out that the government has postponed all scheduled public meetings and functions, Mr. Raju said some organisations are yet to follow suit. Action will be taken against the organisers and participants in such cases, he cautioned.

The district currently has 35 COVID-19 clusters, many of which have formed in hospitals and colleges. Seven COVID-19 first-line treatment centres have been opened in various parts of the district.

The meeting also floated a host of proposals, including bringing down the attendance levels in government offices and closing down schools and colleges until the COVID-19 surge subsided. A final decision will be taken by the high-level COVID-19 committee chaired by the Chief Minister, Mr. Raju pointed out.

In view of the growing number of health-care workers getting infected, the review meeting also called for deploying more workers to avert a possible crisis in hospitals. The government had recently disbanded the COVID-19 brigade that had played a significant role in managing COVID-19 first-line treatment centres as well as vaccination centres.

District Collector Navjot Khosa presided over the meeting. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Mayor Arya Rajendran, City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Divya S. Gopinath, senior health and revenue officials also participated.