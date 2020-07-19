Thiruvananthapuram

COVID-19: Quarantined man allegedly dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

37-year-old man purportedly took his life at the quarantine centre established in the Government College of Engineering, Barton Hill

A 37-year-old man, who was in an institutional quarantine centre for COVID-19 here, allegedly took his life late on Saturday.

The deceased, a native of Nedumangad, was found dead at the quarantine centre established in the Government College of Engineering, Barton Hill. He succumbed to his injuries in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on Sunday.

He was reportedly referred to the quarantine centre from the General Hospital on July 9. Further details regarding the circumstances that led to his quarantine are awaited.

It was only two days ago that a person undergoing quarantine in the COVID-19 isolation ward in the MCH had died by suicide.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056)

