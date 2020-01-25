Thiruvananthapuram

Court steps in to clear cases

A day every week will be reserved to consider pending cases

The District Court has intervened to make a concerted attempt to clear the pendency of petty cases in the capital city. K. Babu, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, has announced that every court in Thiruvananthapuram city will reserve a day every week to consider petty cases that have been pending for long.

The decision was made following a meeting with the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Karuppasamy, and other judges at his chamber on Friday.

Mr. Upadhyay highlighted the pendency of general petty cases.

