Court steps in to clear cases

The District Court has intervened to make a concerted attempt to clear the pendency of petty cases in the capital city. K. Babu, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, has announced that every court in Thiruvananthapuram city will reserve a day every week to consider petty cases that have been pending for long.
The decision was made following a meeting with the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Karuppasamy, and other judges at his chamber on Friday.
Mr. Upadhyay highlighted the pendency of general petty cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.