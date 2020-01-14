Corporation to monitor tanker water supply

Tanker water supply supervised by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will be introduced in city areas in the first week of February, the Corporation said on Monday.

The registration of tankers will begin on Tuesday. The project, which is aimed at regulating tanker water supply and ensuring distribution of clean water, is being implemented jointly by the corporation and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

Tankers need to be registered by January 22, failing which they will be deemed unauthorised and slapped with fines in the range of ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 50,000. KWA will ensure the quality of water supplied in the registered vehicles.

Via mobile app

Under the new system, consumers can place their orders for tanker water - 500 litres being the minimum volume - via the Smart Trivandrum mobile app and web portal.

Booking can also be made through Akshaya centres and the call centres at the Corporation office. Payment of user fee for the services can also be made online. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had passed a bylaw for the regulation of tanker lorries engaged in the supply of water for drinking and other purposes in the capital city on December 24.

The drinking water is being supplied from the KWA vending points. Water for non-drinking purposes, agriculture and industrial uses, for instance, will be supplied from the septage treatment plant at Muttathara.