Corporation imposes fine on waste dumper

The city Corporation imposed a fine of ₹25,500 on a person who had been regularly dumping waste that he collects from shops and households near the dry leaf collection box installed by the Corporation near Kowdiar.

This is the highest such fine imposed on an individual, with the civic body aiming to send a message to those who have not been taking the smaller fines seriously enough.

According to Corporation health officials, the person, identified as one Sunil Kumar from Venganoor, has been dumping food, paper and even electronic waste on that specific spot for the past few days.

The health inspectors and the night squads were unable to track down the person despite constant vigil.

At around 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday, they finally managed to catch him red-handed.