City residents can now approach the Mayor’s complaint redressal cell for timely intervention in various issues.

The cell, which will have a call centre and control room, will function on all working days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Complaints can be logged either through the Smart Trivandrum mobile application, or through e-mail to complaints.tmc@gmail. com or as a WhatsApp message to 7034232323. The complainant will be alerted about the follow-up action.

The cell consists of the Corporation Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Health Officer, Superintending Engineer and Revenue Officer.

