Coaches reduced on trains due to poor patronage

Some long-distance trains have also been cancelled

In addition to cancelling some long distance express trains, the railways have reduced coaches in trains due to poor patronage from the commuters following the curbs being imposed due to second wave of pandemic.

Train 06343 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Madurai Junction Daily Special will operate with a revised coach composition consisting of eight Sleeper Coaches instead of 10- Sleeper Coaches till May 31.

Its pairing train, Train 06344 Madurai Junction– Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special will also operate with a revised coach composition of eight - Sleeper Coaches till June 1.

Till May 31, Train 06349 Kochuveli–Nilambur Daily Special will operate with a revised coach composition consisting of five Sleeper Coaches instead of seven Sleeper Coaches. Train 06350 Nilambur – Kochuveli Daily Special will operate with a revised coach composition consisting of five Sleeper Coaches instead of seven Sleeper Coaches till June 1.

Train 06347 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangalore Central Daily Special will operate with a revised coach composition consisting of 10 Sleeper Coaches instead of 11 Sleeper Coaches till May 31. Its pairing train, Train 06350 Mangalore Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special will ply with a revised coach composition consisting of 10 Sleeper Coaches instead of 11 Sleeper Coaches till June 1.

Train 06729 Madurai Junction – Punalur Daily Special will operate with a revised coach composition consisting of eight Sleeper Coaches instead of 10- Sleeper Coaches till May 31.

Its pairing train, Train 06730 Punalur – Madurai Junction Daily Special will run with a revised coach composition consisting of eight Sleeper Coaches instead of 10 Sleeper Coaches till June 1.

Train 02639 MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Daily Special has started operating with a revised coach composition of three 3 Tier AC Coaches. It’s pairing train, Train 02640 Alappuzha – MGR Chennai Central Daily Special is also operating with a revised coach composition consisting of three 3 Tier AC Coaches. Train 02695 MGR Chennai Central– Thiruvananthapuram Daily Superfast Special is also operating with a revised coach composition consisting of three 3 Tier AC Coaches. It’s pairing train, is also operating with a revised coach composition consisting of three 3 Tier AC coaches instead of four 3 Tier AC Coaches.