Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges people to shun plastics

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to citizens to avoid using plastic during the upcoming Onam festival and the Tourism Week celebrations.

In a message issued here on Saturday, he urged traders, commercial establishments, organisations and the public to shun plastics.

Understanding the harm

“It is important to understand the harm plastics causes to the environment and the hazards they pose to public health and make necessary changes to our consumption pattern”.

Green Protocol

Pointing out that the Green Protocol for public meetings and marriage ceremonies had been successfully implemented in the State, he said the ban on PVC flex boards would also find public acceptance.

“Tonnes of plastic waste thrown up by the two floods revealed how polluted the soil and water resources were,” Mr. Vijayan said, highlighting the imperative to shun single-use plastic.

Consumption

“Only by reducing consumption can we bring down the manufacture of polluting plastics,” he said.