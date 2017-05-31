CM to inaugurate school ‘pravesanotsavam’ today

The site of a landmark protest in the district in the early years of the previous century against denial of education to a girl who belonged to the ‘lower’ castes will on Thursday host a festival that celebrates the opening of portals of schools across the State to thousands of children.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level school ‘pravesanotsavam’ at Urootambalam at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Kandala Lahala, the struggle led by Ayyankali seeking education for Panchami, gave a new direction to the movement for education in the State. In connection with the centenary of the struggle, the Chief Minister will dedicate the Kandala Lahala centenary memorial set up by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to the public. The road map for quality improvement of schools will also be released by Mr. Vijayan.

The ‘pravesanotsavam’ will get under way with Minister for Education C. Ravindranath narrating a story at 9.30 a.m. to welcome students who have taken admission to Class I at Government Lower Primary School, Urootambalam. The Minister will later preside over the inaugural function at Government Upper Primary School, Urootambalam. General Education Secretary Usha Titus will deliver the welcome speech.

The Minister will also inaugurate the telecast of 15 infotainment programmes by IT@School and ViCTERS channel.

A. Sampath, MP, will release Kaitthiri, a resource material for teachers to achieve academic excellence. I.B. Satheesh, MLA, will give away study materials for children. District panchayat president V.K. Madhu will inaugurate the distribution of school grant.

Director of Public Instruction K.V. Mohan Kumar will release the learning outcome calendar by handing it over to school parent-teacher association. By putting up the learning outcome calendar that lays down the learning outcomes to be achieved every term, parents will be able to gauge the academic level of the students and thereby the school.

The SSA has also arranged benches, story books, portfolios with photographs, for students besides creating an attractive learning environment in the classrooms.

A host of MLAs and heads of academic institutions run by the government will be present on the occasion.