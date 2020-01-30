CM: State scenario is favourable to industry

Utilising the entrepreneurship skills of the youth effectively can create miracles, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

The transformation of the youth from jobseekers to employers will add strength to the Rebuild Kerala initiative, the Chief Minister said, inaugurating ‘Enlight 2020,’ an entrepreneurs development club conclave at Uday Palace Convention Centre here.

The Kerala scenario is now favourable to industry, the Chief Minister said. The LDF government amended seven laws and ten rules for ensuring ease of doing business.

The aim is to make Kerala one of the top five industry-friendly States in the country. That the Ascend investors’ meet held in Kochi earlier this month attracted investments to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore proves that industries are ready to come to Kerala, he said.

The Industries Department had launched entrepreneurs development clubs to nurture entrepreneurship in school and college-going students and promote young entrepreneurs.

The conclave is being attended by selected students from high secondary and vocational higher secondary schools, ITIs, ITCs, polytechnics, arts and science colleges and engineering colleges.

An exhibition featuring a wide range of products from handicrafts to robots is part of the conclave. Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan presided over the function.

The conclave will conclude on Thursday.