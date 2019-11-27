Climate education month to be observed

The Earth (Empowering Awakening Resilient Thinkers) Foundation and Climatehood, a youth fraternity to tackle the climate crisis, together with the Department of Education, University of Kerala, will observe Global Climate Education Month from November 29 to December 28. The objective of the programme is to encourage students, the youth, and the public to bring changes in their attitude and behaviour against the backdrop of climate change and natural disasters and help them adapt to climate-change related trends.

The organisers plan a series of activities during the month that are aimed at increasing awareness, promoting a sustainable lifestyle, and driving political change in connection with climate change. This will be done by making people aware of sustainable conservation and preventing mismanagement of resources through checking ecologically hazardous activities and curbing the use of plastic and other unnatural products. Bharath Govind, one of the founders of the Earth Foundation, stresses the need to establish effective management protocols and ensure reduction of abnormal climatic conditions.