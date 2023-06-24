Cleaning drive to check dengue

June 24, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has called for an intensive cleaning drive, with the focus on vector control activities, to check the increasing incidence of dengue fever.

Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes, which are the most efficient vectors of dengue fever, breed in clean water in artificial containers. Container elimination or management to reduce vector breeding sources is thus one of the main strategies to reduce vector density.

Dry day refers to the scrubbing and cleaning out of water stored or collected in receptacles inside homes or in the premises so that the mosquito larvae do not hatch out. Also, intensive and periodic cleaning to eliminate all possible containers, including coconut shells or egg shells or discarded utensils or plastic containers, in which rain water can stagnate is important to reduce vector breeding sites

The department has called for the observance of “dry day” across the State on Friday and through the weekend in an effort to reduce vector breeding sites. If on Friday, dry day was observed in schools, on Saturday all workplaces, offices have been asked to observe it while the same are to be done at the household-level on Sundays.

Intermittent rains across the State, which encourages vector breeding is another worry for Health officials. As all viral fevers during the season have almost the same symptoms, making these indistinguishable, any fever which does not subside in two days should not be ignored.

Instead of resorting to self treatment, people should seek proper medical care, because early detection and management is the key to proper dengue care, Health department said.

Dengue testing facilities are available in all hospitals.