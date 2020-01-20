Chief Minister to launch ‘Nammal Namukkayi’

A unique initiative that aims to make disaster management at the local level more inclusive and citizen-centric will be launched here on Tuesday.

Envisaged by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), ‘Nammal Namukkayi’ offers Keralites opportunities to voice their opinion on key aspects of disaster management.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the initiative at the Girideepam Convention Centre.

Comments and suggestions for making the State more resilient to disaster can be posted on pcp.rebuild.kerala.gov.in.

“It’s an attempt to take the disaster management activities to the local level and ensure public participation in the evolution of disaster management plans,” Sekhar L. Kuriakose, member secretary, KSDMA, said.

Key areas

KSDMA has identified five key areas that need immediate attention on which comments can be posted — land management, water management, local community and resilience, forest management, transport, communications, and technology.

Individuals and organisations/groups can register online by providing their mobile number and entering the OTP messaged to the registered number.

Once logged in, they can upload their inputs and suggestions pertaining to any of the themes. Experts on any of the required fields have been requested to upload their biodata as well.

Based on the inputs, a thematic committee will develop papers that will be presented in an international seminar.

A final policy roadmap will be prepared for each of the thematic areas.

For preparing ward-level disaster management plans, special grama sabhas will be convened in February.

As a prelude, training is being provided to 2.4 lakh people, including elected representatives and officers are being trained.

Development seminars will be held at the panchayat level to the programme. ‘Nammal Namukkayi’ will extend from special grama sabhas to a special Assembly session, according to the KSDMA.

Local Self Government Minister A.C. Moideen will preside over the launch on Tuesday.