Certificates for those who completed quarantine

In the initial days of COVID-19 quarantining, neighbours and residents of the area have been the main sources of information for the civic bodies whenever one person or the other jumped quarantine and went off to the nearby shop or junction. However, with many of them completing the quarantine period successfully now, the prospect of them facing continued surveillance has made the city Corporation think of issuing a certificate for each of them.

On Wednesday, Mayor K. Sreekumar presented ‘quarantine completion certificates’ to six who completed quarantine.

A token of appreciation

“We decided to issue the certificates due to two main reasons. One, there are chances of the public viewing them with a suspicious eye when they go out after the quarantine. This certificate could save them from such issues. Secondly, the certificate is a token of appreciation for staying inside during the entire quarantine period,” says Mr. Sreekumar.

Till Wednesday, 234 people within the city limits have completed their quarantine period.

The first certificate was issued to Chacka resident Aparna Jyothi, a student in Bengaluru. Two other students from the area also got the certificates. Currently, 2,170 people are under quarantine in the city.

Meanwhile, the information of almost everyone under quarantine have now been fed into the Corporation’s geo-fencing mobile application, which will track their movement using Global Positioning System (GPS), and alert the civic body if they move out of the designated area.