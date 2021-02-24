The District Disaster Management Authority and the Arogya Keralam training wing have jointly launched a certificate course in tackling COVID-19, as part of measures to strengthen the fight against the virus in the district.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja inaugurated the certificate course titled ‘Project Surakasha.’

Ms. Shylaja lauded the district administration for its efforts in containing the virus. She said that volunteers had aided the government in the fight against COVID-19. In the first phase, the training would be for the volunteer force in the district. In the second phase, the public could also take part in the course. Those completing the training successfully would be deployed in various containment programmes, she said.

The training will be in eight sessions of 20 to 45 minutes each, handling basic information on COVID-19, steps in containing the communicable disease, usage of pulse oximeter and infrared thermometer. Health officials, District Collector Navjot Khosa and other officials were present.