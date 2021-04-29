Cases spike by 3,210 in capital

2,807 get the disease through local transmission

The district hit a grim COVID-19 milestone on Wednesday with the daily caseload crossing the 3000-mark for the first time since cases were first identified.

The district reported 3,210 new cases on Wednesday, even as the test positivity rate shot up to 22.3%. As of Wednesday, 20,606 people are under treatment for the disease in Thiruvananthapuram district, the administration said.

The total number of fatalities has reached 971 with seven more recent deaths attributed to the virus on Wednesday, show official data. The deceased included four males aged 57, 41, 42 and 63, and three females aged 79, 60 and 85.

The district also reported 1,154 recoveries on the day.

The daily COVID-19 data released by the district administration amply illustrate the need for strictly observing the COVID-19 guidelines, especially the use of masks and sanitiser and maintaining proper physical distance. Of the 3,210 cases reported on the day, local transmission alone accounted for 2,807 cases, show the data. Wednesday's list also included two health workers.

In all, 5,305 persons were quarantined in the district on Wednesday taking the total number of people under observation to 59,288.

Containment zones

The following wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation were included in the list of containment zones on Wednesday; Pallithura, Vazhottukonam and Thrikkanapuram. Wards 48, two and 15 of the Mangalapuram panchayat; and ward no: 11 of the Navayikulam panchayat also have been declared containment zones. The Mudisasthamcode Green Valley Residents' Association region in the Karakulam panchayat has been declared a micro-containment zone, the district administration said.