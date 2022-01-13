Capital witnesses a spike in COVID-19 cases

Clusters reported at several hospitals, colleges

Thiruvananthapuram faced the spectre of yet another intensive COVID-19 spread with several clusters being formed in various parts of the district.

Over 15 active clusters, including those in educational institutions and hospitals, were being closely monitored to prevent an uncontrollable spread of the infection. Close to 350 students have contracted the infection during the past weekdays.

College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET), has been closed temporarily with over 100 students testing positive for COVID-19. Authorities suspect that the campaign for the college union elections could have contributed to the surge.

The functioning of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology was also partially affected with many employees contracting the infection. The College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Medical College, had reported several cases on Wednesday.

3,404 positive in district

The COVID-19 caseload continued to rise in the capital district with 3,404 more people testing positive. With the test positivity rate growing to 32.2%, the number of active cases has grown to 14,365.

Among the fresh cases, the source of infection was unknown in 67 cases. A total of 33 health-care workers were among those infected. As many as 412 recovered on the day.

CET shifts to online mode

In view of the COVID-19 cluster in CET, the college council decided to switch to online classes until January 21. A mass COVID-19 testing drive will be held at the college on Friday. All symptomatic students have been instructed to undergo the test.

All students except final-year BTech students and those from other States have been directed to vacate the college hostels before 4 p.m. on January 15.

The second series tests of final-year (seventh-semester) BTech students began in the online mode on Thursday. All series tests of the first, third and fifth-semester BTech and postgraduate students have been postponed. The revised dates will be announced later.