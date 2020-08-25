Capital sees another jump in cases at 391

64 deaths so far in district; 99% of cases due to local transmission

Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a massive leap in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the daily caseload went over twice the figure recorded a day ago.

As many as 391 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The day also brought relief when 303 people recovered from the illness.

The COVID-19 death tally rose to 64 after the deaths of an 80-year old Neyyattinkara native who died on August 17 and a 58-year old Kulasekaram native who died on August 23 were confirmed by the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, to be due to COVID-19.

Over 99% of the cases have been attributed to local transmission, while only three were considered imported ones. As many as 388 people, including 10 health workers, are known to have contracted the infection in this manner. Raising concern, the sources of infection in as many as 49 cases were unknown.

As many as 12 police officers tested positive for the infection in the district. Among them, four officials including a sub-inspector are attached to the Kovalam police station. A total of 10 officials attached to the station were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last three days. In the Poojappura Central Prison, 125 COVID-19 infected prisoners tested negative for the infection when subjected to antigen tests on the day.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical College Hospital courted yet another controversy in its handling of COVID-19 cases when the body of a Balaramapuram native, who succumbed to COVID-19, was allegedly abandoned for over five hours in a ward where there were over 10 other patients. Despite confirming the woman’s death at around 5 a.m., the body was shifted only at 10.30 a.m. after the other patients of the fifth ward began to protest. They also alleged that they were served breakfast on a table close to the deceased patient’s bed.

New containment zones were declared in Valiya Ela ward in Kizhuvilam grama panchayat and Kodumon junction (Cheruvallimukku ward) in Attingal municipality. Restrictions have been withdrawn in Thekkumbhagam, Oottuparambu (excluding Chambavil and Oottuparambu), Railway Station, Kadakkavoor (excluding Karingode, Vayalithitta and Sanketam) wards in Kadakkavoor grama panchayat; Puravoor ward in Kizhuvilam grama panchayat; Madanvila ward in Azhoor grama panchayat; Njekkadu, Sivapuram, Muthana and Thachode wards in Chemmaruthy grama panchayat; Menappara ward in Navaikulam grama panchayat; and Nilakkamukku ward in Vakkom grama panchayat.