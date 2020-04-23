Capital registers a fresh case

A 44-year-old man was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the district on Thursday. A native of Puthenchantha in Varkala, he has been quarantined at his home since his arrival from Sharjah on March 19. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after developing various symptoms and has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

The new COVID-19 case comes two weeks after the previous case was reported in the district. It also comes a day after the district administration removed Varkala municipality from the list of COVID-19 hotspots.

Now two are under treatment for the disease in the district.

As many as 183 people were placed under observation in the district on the day, while 88 completed their quarantine period. A total of 1,489 are currently quarantined in the district. Among them, 1,379 are quarantined in their homes.

Forty-four symptomatic people are under observation in hospitals, while 66 are accommodated in the corona care centre at the Mar Ivanios College hostel. While 27 samples have been sent for examination, 39 others have returned negative.

Case against 119

The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered cases against 119 people and seized 85 vehicles for lockdown violations. Twenty-nine people were booked for not wearing masks. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered 603 cases, arrested 636 people and confiscated 445 vehicles.

Screening

Meanwhile, the police and health workers have intensified screening at the interstate and inter-district border points, including Amaravila, Inchivila, Panachamoodu, Kadampattukonam, Madathara, Thattathumala and Kappil in view of reports of people crossing over after evading detection.

The district administration has screened 1,25,560 vehicles at 16 check-points since the commencement of the lockdown till April 21. Besides, 2,42,661 people were examined using thermal scanning devices. Among them, 105 who showed symptoms were hospitalised.