CAA protest: traffic restrictions in city today

Traffic curbs will be in place in the city from 9.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday in connection with the joint protest by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) at Martyrs’ Column, Palayam, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

A pressnote issued here today said traffic will not be allowed from the start of the protest on the Public Library-Martyrs’ Column-VJT Hall road, and Asan Square-Service road-Martyrs’ Column stretch.

Vehicles from National Highway/MC Road should turn from near Public Library to take the Nandavanam-Bakery-Panavila road.

Vehicles from the direction of Nedumangad should turn from Vellayambalam and take the Sree Mulam Club-Vazhuthacaud-Annie Mascrene Square route, the pressnote added.

From Thampanoor

Vehicles from Thampanoor heading towards Attingal and Kottayam should take the Bakery-Panjappura underpass-Asan Square route.

The vehicles from East Fort/Thampanoor towards Peroorkada and Nedumangad should take the OBTC-Flyover-Thycaud-Xanadu-Vazhuthacaud route.

Vehicles from East Fort and headed in the direction of Pattom and Medical College should take a turn from VJT Hall and head via Asan Square-PMG route.

Vehicles coming for the protest should let passengers disembark at Asan Square and park near the Museum-Nandavanam road, Manaveeyam Veedhi, All Saints’- Shanghumughom road, or the Attukal parking grounds.

Complaints

In case of any complaints, call 0471 2558731, 2558732, the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) said in a statement here.