Body of student found

The body of an M.Tech. student who had been missing for a week was found from a forested area on the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala on Monday. The deceased was identified as Shyan Padmanabhan, 27, of Vadakara. The second-year M.Tech. student of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, Shyan was reported to have gone missing since July 8. His body was found in a putrefied state by university employees who had examined the area after detecting foul smell.

A bag that apparently contained his mobile phone, ID cards, books and a suicide note was found lying next to the body. The deceased is believed to have been undergoing treatment for mental depression, the police said.

Thiruvananthapuram
