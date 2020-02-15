Thiruvananthapuram

Block agro service centre inaugurated

Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar inaugurated a month-long development festival and the Varkala block agro service centre at Chemmaruthi grama panchayat on Friday.

Concerted effort is needed on the part of people’s representatives and people from all walks of life to ensure that farmers do not abandon the sector, the Minister said. Development in the farm sector is an indicator of the progress made by the State. For the sustainable development of agriculture, it is essential to ensure a steady income to the youngsters who are drawn by farming, Mr. Sunil Kumar said. Local self government institutions can make constructive interventions in the farm sector, he said. He also urged farmers to make use of the agro service centres for recultivating fallow lands.

Through Jeevani, a joint project with the Health Department, the Agriculture Department aims to promote the habit of good food among the people. The motto of the Jeevani project is “My agriculture, my health,’ he pointed out. V. Joy, MLA, presided over the function.

