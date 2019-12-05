Blizzard claims life of jawan from Poovachal

An army jawan from Poovachal in the district was among the soldiers killed in two separate extreme weather incidents in Kashmir. Naik Akhil S.S., a medical assistant with the 109 Infantry Brigade, C/o 28 Division, died in a blizzard which hit an army patrol in the Gurez sector, Siachen.

Naik Akhil had rejoined duty in October after taking leave to attend his son Devanath’s first birthday. His wife Geethu is a homemaker.

Naik Akhil’s body was at present at the base hospital, Srinagar. The mortal remains will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday on an Air India flight by 10.30 p.m., a defence spokesperson said.

After a wreath-laying ceremony at the airport, the body will be kept at the mortuary of the Military Station, Pangode. It will be taken to Poovachal on Friday for funeral with full military honours.