Birth anniversary fete of Dostoevsky held

Fete under aegis of State Central Library Council

Fete under aegis of State Central Library Council

The 200th birth anniversary of the Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky was celebrated here under the aegis of the State Central Library Council.

Education Minister R Bindu who inaugurated the event said Dostoevsky portrayed minute expressions of the human mind in his works just like an artist, which makes him stand apart from other writers. His another speciality was he could reach the bottom of the human mind through his unparalleled experiences. He was also a writer who unveiled the complex layers of the mind, she said.

Dr. Bindu Minister also released a digital compilation of the books of leading publishers at the function. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over.