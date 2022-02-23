Banned tobacco products worth ₹5 lakh seized from godown near Beemapally

Banned tobacco products worth ₹5 lakh were seized from a godown near Beemapally in a joint raid conducted by the City Special Action Group Against Organised Crimes and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force on Wednesday.

The police arrested one Al Ameen (25) from Mamoottuvilakam who allegedly ran the godown. The police suspect that large amounts of banned tobacco products were smuggled from Tamil Nadu and distributed to various shops in the city, with the godown acting as the wholesale distribution point.