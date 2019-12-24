ASAP language coaching centre opened

Proficiency in English alone will not help the younger generation to land jobs in developed countries in future, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

They would be required to know the language of the country they opt to work in, he said inaugurating the linguistic centre under the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) and the Kazhakuttam community skill park transit campus.

It is in this context that ASAP has started coaching in languages such as Japanese, the Chief Minister said.

ASAP would start similar courses in other foreign languages courses after studying the job potential of various countries, he said. Courses in French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and Chinese would be offered, he said. At present, nine skill parks have been completed. The development of 7 more, including facilities at KINFRA Film Park at Kazhakuttam and Vizhinjam, are under way, he said.