Area under coconut cultivation to be expanded to 9 lakh ha

Minister inaugurates ‘Keragramam’ project in Vattiyurkavu constituency

The area under coconut cultivation in the State will be expanded from the present 7 lakh hectares to 9 lakh hectares, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Keragramam’ project in the Vattiyurkavu Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

For promoting the cultivation of coconut, the State government is implementing ‘Kera Keralam Sammrudha Keralam,’ a comprehensive project which will be implemented over a 10-year period. A total of 45% of the coconut yield under this programme will go into the manufacture of high-quality value-added products. The State government will provide the technical expertise for this programme.

In 250 ha

Coconut cultivation will be promoted in 250 ha falling under the Vattiyurkavu and Kudappanakkunnu Krishi Bhavan limits under the ‘Keragramam’ project.

Farmers stand to benefit from a total of ₹67.5 lakh mobilised from the plan funds of the Agriculture Department and the city Corporation.

A second component, worth ₹25 lakh, will be available to groups and individuals via the Small Farmers’ Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) for entrepreneurship in value-added products from coconut. Diseased, low-yielding and old coconut palms will be replaced with new ones under the project. Lime, organic fertilizer and pesticide will be distributed at subsidised cost. Intercrop farming kits will be distributed free of cost to farmers.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. Mayor K. Sreekumar was the chief guest.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Sheeja V.G. and Principal Agriculture Officer, Thiruvananthapuram, George Alexander, also were present.