The University of Kerala has decided to appoint N. Gopakumar and Mahadevan R. to the posts of the Controller of Examinations and Finance and Accounts Officer respectively.

The Syndicate has also placed Johnson R., Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, under suspension, pending inquiry, for alleged misconduct. The decision was taken on the basis of the recommendations of a Syndicate sub-committee that had examined complaints that were raised by Prof. Johnson’s students. who accused him of harassing them.

