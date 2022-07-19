AIDS patients to be given BPL ration cards says Collector Khosa

‘More funds for providing food, medical assistance to HIV positive persons’

The district administration will expedite steps to distribute BPL ration cards to AIDS patients and ensure access to nutritious food, Collector Navjot Khosa said here on Monday while chairing a meeting to review the rehabilitation and treatment of AIDS patients.

Housing scheme

She directed the district panchayat secretary to identify homeless patients in possession of land and include them in the LIFE housing mission. She also said more funds would be earmarked for providing food and medical assistance to the patients and scholarship for students among them. Steps would be taken to provide treatment for all HIV-infected persons in the district.

The meeting also assessed the performance of the TDNP+ care and support centre under the Kerala State AIDS Control Society.

Deputy Director, Panchayats, Shaji Bosle and Secretary, district panchayat, Roy Mathew were among those present.