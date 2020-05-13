Thiruvananthapuram

Advisory to special train passengers

Railways have asked passengers travelling on special trains to and from New Delhi to Thiruvananthpuram Central to carry hand sanitisers and wear masks throughout the journey. Commuters should not move around coaches unnecessarily, stand near doors and avoid littering inside the coaches, a travel advisory says.

Hands must be sanitised or washed frequently and unnecessary touching of objects like door handles avoided. Passengers should not spit in vestibule areas and from doors and windows. Social distancing should be observed inside the train and at station.

Passengers should reach the station 90 minutes before the departure of the train and install Aarogya Setu app in their phones.

