Active casepool shrinks, 6,972 recover

1,477 people test positive during the last 24 hours

The active COVID-19 case pool in Thiruvananthapuram district shrunk to 20,950 when 6,972 people were reported to have recovered from the illness on Sunday.

As many as 1,477 people tested positive for the infection during the last 24 hours.

Among the fresh cases, 1,371 have been attributed to local transmission, while the source of infection was unknown in 95 others. Seven health-care workers were among those who were diagnosed with the disease.