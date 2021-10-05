Action plan to cut use of plastic bags, products in Thiruvananthapuram city

Bags below 100 microns to be banned by June 1

A special meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation council on Tuesday passed a three-month action plan to control the usage of plastic carry bags and other products in the city.

The meeting decided to completely ban the use of plastic carry bags below 100 microns by June 1 next year and also to ban the usage of carry bags below 120 microns by December 31 next year.

Both the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) extended support to the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-controlled Corporation administration’s action plan to cut down on plastic usage. The Opposition councillors said that alternatives should be in place before a ban was implemented.

Meetings

The initial parts of the plan have already been put into action.

Over the past two weeks, the Corporation has organised meetings of health inspectors in all health circles.

Meetings have also been held with traders’ organisations, the Textile Merchants’ Association, the Plastic Merchants’ Association, the Hotel and Restaurants Association, the Street Vendors’ Association and market associations to request their cooperation in controlling the use of plastic.

Alternatives

Steps will be taken to revive production units making alternative products such as cloth bags or step up production if they are still functioning. All such production units are proposed to be made functional by December. By October end, a city-wide campaign will be launched to popularise eco-friendly alternatives to plastic and to make the public aware of the harmful effects of discarded plastic products on the environment.