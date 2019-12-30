A walk to reclaim public spaces

Scores of women gathered to reclaim the night and public spaces by taking part in a night walk in the city on Sunday.

‘Pothu idam entethum’ was organised by the Women and Child Development Department from 11 p.m. to coincide with Nirbhaya Day.

As many as 8,000 women were expected to turn out for the night walk in 250 centres across the State. In Thiruvananthapuram district, the walk was organised in 22 centres.

Manaveeyam Veedhi was the main centre where the women, and many men, gathered for the walk.

Dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairperson Bina Paul, filmmaker Vidhu Vincent, Women and Child Development Director T.V. Anupama, and Planning Board member Mridul Eapen were among women from various walks of life who took part in the walk.

For some women it was the first time that they had taken part in an experience of this kind, while for others it was another reiteration of their desire to be able to go out at night without any fears for their safety. Some had brought children, including infants, with them.

Walks were taken out from other centres in the city such as Statue. The participants from all the centres together reached Thampanoor where cultural programmes were held.

The police and Shadow Police were deployed to ensure safety of the women. Volunteers from various organisations were also on ground. A medical team was at hand to provide aid in case of an emergency.

Taking a stand

Planning Board member Mridul Eapen said the idea for the night walk came about in the wake of violence against women across the country. It was felt that the government should react in terms of what could be done to prevent violence against women and take a stand against it. The walks would be held often in the months to come.

Film-maker Vidhu Vincent said the night walk was not a new idea, and she had taken part in five such walks in the past 15 years. “It is sad that such protests have to be organised still. It is an indicator that women do not have the space and are moved to reclaim it again and again,” she said.