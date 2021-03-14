A hashtag to care for birds and animals

The campaign seeks to promote the summer-time effort to save lives

As the sun beats down mercilessly and heat threatens to sap every bit of energy from the body, the Women and Child Development Department has launched a hashtag Thanalekam, in Malayalam, to underline the importance of sparing a thought for birds and animals.

The hashtag campaign urges the public to keep water for birds and animals so that they can remain hydrated in the sweltering heat. The hashtag is a bid by the Women and Child Development Department to get children enrolled in its 33,115 anganwadis and members of the adolescent clubs in the anganwadis to put out water on the premises of their houses, their compounds, or terraces for birds and animals to drink.

The campaign is also an attempt to get children in touch with nature by nurturing concern for various forms of life. The campaign, with the tagline ‘Muttathoru Vellathotti,’ is posted on social media accounts of the department, authorities have said. Posting thus in social media accounts will help sharing of comments and photographs that carry the hashtag Thanalekam. It will also help more people to join the campaign.