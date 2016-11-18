SCTIMST scales a new high

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), which brought out the nation’s first fully indigenous mechanical heart valve prosthesis — TTK-Chitra Heart valve — has now readied the second generation of the implant, with improved features.

The new TTK-Chitra Valve Model TC2-H, which is MRI-compatible and has better haemodynamics, is now ready for clinical evaluation. The protocols and framework for the clinical trial will be finalised soon.

25 years

This second generation Chitra valve is being brought out as the SCTIMST celebrates 25 years of its first version, which has since been implanted in over one lakh patients across the country, without a single report of structural dysfunction till date.

The new version of the valve and its prototype was developed jointly with M/s TTK Healthcare Ltd., which also has fully financed the project. The entire valve development work as well as animal trials were conducted successfully at the Biomedical Technology wing of the SCTIMST.

“The first Chitra valve was implanted in 1990. It has enjoyed remarkable clinical success. The project to bring out an improved version of the tilting disc heart valve was started in 2005. It has taken us many more years than when we made the the original version, to reach the clinical trials stage because the regulatory requirements are very stringent now,” says C.V. Muraleedharan, Associate Head, BMT wing, who has been involved in the development of both versions of Chitra valve.

The new model incorporates a titanium valve cage coated with titanium nitride, which has better MRI compatibility than the cobalt-based alloy used in the first version. The new metallic component allows better safety and improved imaging of the areas surrounding the valve. The design has been changed to improve functional efficiency of the valve (better haemodynamics) so that there is less stress on the heart. The new Chitra valve is not expected to cost much more than its original model, officials said.

First version of valve implanted in 1 lakh patients, without a single case of structural dysfunction

New valve wont cost much higher than existing one