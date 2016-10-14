Thiruvananthapuram

Rash drivers risk licence suspension

Minister’s directive to MVD officials

The driving licence of those involved in road accidents because of rash and negligent driving will be suspended and such drivers will be subjected to compulsory training.

A directive to this effect was given by Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran to the Motor Vehicles Department at the meeting convened here on Thursday in view of the mounting fatal road accidents.

Fitness certificate

The practice of giving other duties in the KSRTC for drivers involved in road accidents will be stopped. The fitness certificate of the vehicle will be cancelled if the mandatory speed governor is found removed.

Cancellation of permit

The Minister also issued instructions to the officials to cancel the permit of the vehicles if it is frequently involved in accidents. The MVD has been asked to intensify checking of vehicles to ensure road discipline and curb speeding.

Transport and Road Safety Commissioner S. Ananthakrishnan; Secretary, Transport, K.R. Jyothilal; and Managing Director, KSRTC, M. G. Rajamanickam attended the meeting.

